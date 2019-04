Otley Road in Leeds has been closed due to a police incident - and long delays are expected.

The A660 Otley Road is currently closed between Holt Lane and Bramhope. First bus services X84 and X85 are diverted via Kings Road and King Lane to Alwoodley, then via Ring Road to Weetwood. Diversion in place in both directions with long delays expected. KEEP REFRESHING FOR UPDATES AS WE GET THEM