Man arrested after attack on Leeds United legend Gary McAllister

Police have arrested a man after Leeds United legend Gary McAllister was attacked at the end of a night out in Leeds.
McAllister was was waiting for a taxi with his wife in the early hours of Sunday morning when he was set upon in Call Lane.
He was hospitalised and needed stitches, according to reports.
-> Leeds United legend Gary McAllister hospitalised after city centre attack
It happened at around 4am.
West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "The male victim was stood outside a bar when a man approached him and punched him in the face causing injuries that required hospital treatment.
"A 32-year-old male was arrested last night (28 March) in connection with this incident.
"He has been released under investigation and enquiries remain ongoing."
-> For more of today's latest breaking news and incidents, click here for our live blog.