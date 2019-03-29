Man arrested after attack on Leeds United legend Gary McAllister

Have your say

Police have arrested a man after Leeds United legend Gary McAllister was attacked at the end of a night out in Leeds.

McAllister was was waiting for a taxi with his wife in the early hours of Sunday morning when he was set upon in Call Lane.

He was hospitalised and needed stitches, according to reports.

It happened at around 4am.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "The male victim was stood outside a bar when a man approached him and punched him in the face causing injuries that required hospital treatment.

"A 32-year-old male was arrested last night (28 March) in connection with this incident.

"He has been released under investigation and enquiries remain ongoing."

