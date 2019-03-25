Leeds United legend Gary McAllister hospitalised after city centre attack

Leeds United legend Gary McAllister needed stitches after an unprovoked attack in Leeds city centre, according to reports in a national newspaper.

McAllister, 53, was waiting for a taxi with his wife on Saturday night when he was set upon.

Gary McAllister (PA Wire).

He had taken his wife into Leeds for dinner after having watched the Liverpool Legends match at Anfield, according to The Sun.

McAllister, who lives in Tadcaster, currently works as Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Rangers.

The man punched McAllister to the ground while his wife tried to fight him off.

McAllister, who also played for Liverpool and Scotland, needed stitches at Leeds General Infirmary, according to reports.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are investigating an assault that occurred in Call Lane in Leeds city centre at about 4am yesterday (24/3).

“The initial report was that a man, aged in his fifties, was stood outside a bar when a man approached him and punched him in the face causing injuries that required hospital treatment.

“We are currently arranging to speak to the victim to take fuller details of the incident and will be progressing the investigation to identify the person responsible.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID quoting crime reference 13190152147.