Two men arrested in Leeds after trying to escape police in BMW suspected of link to aggravated burglary

Officers were called following a sighting of the BMW and they located it on the M621.

Police attempted to contain the vehicle but the car rammed its way out and made off before being the subject of tactical contact at the junction of the A6110 Ring Road and Gelderd Road.

Image: Google Street View

Tactical contact involves police officers making deliberate contact with another vehicle in order to bring an end to an ongoing pursuit.

The BMW crashed into traffic lights before two men attempted to escape on foot and were arrested nearby, bringing an end to the pursuit by the West Yorkshire Police Proactive Intercept Team.