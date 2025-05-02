Armley: Search for missing 17-year-old Majd Qasbaouy from Leeds continues - almost a month after disappearance
Majd Qasbaouy, 17, was last seen in Armley on April 6. Police said that enquiries have been underway to find him since then.
But their searches have “proved unsuccessful”, they said in a statement as the force launched a renewed appeal for information.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are growing increasingly concerned about Majd’s whereabouts and are asking anyone who has seen Majd or knows where he is to please get in touch.”
It is believed he may have travelled to London.
The teenager was described as an Arabic male with curly shoulder length hair and brown eyes. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a grey Nike tracksuit, black jacket and black Nike Air Force 1 trainers.
Those with information should report via the West Yorkshire Police website, or call 101 quoting log 0094 of April 7.
