The M62 Westbound was closed yesterday afternoon (Sunday) following a medical emergency near junction 22 for Saddleworth. Traffic on the Eastbound carriageway was also stopped so that an air ambulance could arrive at the scene. The man was pronounced dead at 2.27pm and the road was reopened shortly afterwards.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At about 1.48pm on Sunday emergency services were called to a report of a motorist having suffered a medical episode on the M62 Westbound near Junction 22 (Saddleworth).

“Emergency Services attended, including Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) and a full road closure was in place for a short time to facilitate HEMS landing and treatment.

The closure on the M62 resulted in long queues