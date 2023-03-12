News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

M62 incident: Air ambulance deployed after medical incident leads to huge delays on motorway near Leeds

A medical emergency closed the M62 in both directions yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

By abigail whistance
19 hours ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 9:16am

National Highways reported at 2.22pm that the M62 westbound had been closed due to a medical emergency within junction 22 for Saddleworth. Traffic was diverted through the exit and entry slip roads.

An air ambulance was deployed and the eastbound traffic was also delayed so that it could land. The road reopened fully at 3.15pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.

A medical emergency has closed the M62 in both directions
A medical emergency has closed the M62 in both directions
A medical emergency has closed the M62 in both directions

Live updates as ongoing emergency causes huge delays on motorway near Leeds

Show new updates

All lanes now open in both directions but hour-long delays remain

Long delays of 45-60 minutes

Traffic has now been released on the eastbound carreigeway but the westbound road is expected to be closed for some time.

Westbound carriageway expected to be closed for ‘some time'

National Highways tweeted: “We will be releasing traffic eastbound within the next 5/10 mins. The westbound carriageway will remain closed within J22 for some time I am afraid but we are putting in a diversion using the exit/entry slip roads.”

Medical emergency on M62

Home
Page 1 of 1
M62LeedsTrafficWest Yorkshire PoliceYorkshire Ambulance Service