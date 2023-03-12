M62 incident: Air ambulance deployed after medical incident leads to huge delays on motorway near Leeds
A medical emergency closed the M62 in both directions yesterday afternoon (Sunday).
National Highways reported at 2.22pm that the M62 westbound had been closed due to a medical emergency within junction 22 for Saddleworth. Traffic was diverted through the exit and entry slip roads.
An air ambulance was deployed and the eastbound traffic was also delayed so that it could land. The road reopened fully at 3.15pm.
West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.
Live updates as ongoing emergency causes huge delays on motorway near Leeds
Traffic has now been released on the eastbound carreigeway but the westbound road is expected to be closed for some time.
National Highways tweeted: “We will be releasing traffic eastbound within the next 5/10 mins. The westbound carriageway will remain closed within J22 for some time I am afraid but we are putting in a diversion using the exit/entry slip roads.”