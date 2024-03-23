Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident, on the M62, resulted in parts of the road being closed in both directions - with one stretch remaining shut for 12 hours.

West Yorkshire Police was called to the scene and a spokesperson for the force confirmed the fatality.

The M62 at Scammonden Bridge, West Yorkshire. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was also at the scene.

Here's everything we know so far -

When was the crash reported?

The crash was reported at 2.15am this morning (March 23).

Where did it happen?

The M62 was closed in both directions, between J24 at Ainley Top Interchange (Huddersfield, Halifax A629) and J22 Rockingstone Interchange (Saddleworth, A672) for around 12 hours after the crash.

What did the fire service say?

A statement issued by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews attended a serious Road Traffic Collision on the M62 between Junctions 22 to 23 Eastbound.

"Three fire engines from Rastrick, Slaithwaite and Rochdale attended, along with the Technical Rescue crews from Cleckheaton.

"The M62 remains closed both directions between Junctions 22 and 24."

What did National Highways say?

A spokesperson explained that the M62 would remain closed for a significant period, as West Yorkshire Police carried out enquiries at the scene, with "clear up works" in operation.

What have police said?

Police confirmed that a man died in the two-car crash, while another was left with serious injuries.

The force said that there were reports of a Vauxhall Corsa travelling in the wrong direction on the eastbound carriageway. A spokesperson added that he vehicle was then involved in a crash with a Volkswagen Golf, near Scammonden Bridge.

The man driving the Corsa was pronounced dead at the scene, while a man driving the Golf suffered injuries described as serious and was taken to hospital.

Has the road reopened?

National Highways confirmed via X [formerly Twitter] that the M62 had fully re-opened in both directions shortly after 2pm.

How can I report information to the police?

The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating the crash and would like to hear from anyone who saw, or who has footage of the collision or the grey Vauxhall Corsa prior to it.