A biker has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash that closed the M62 near Leeds.

Police were called to the eastbound carriageway, between junction 28 and 29, shortly after 7.20pm on Sunday.

They had received reports of a crash involving a motorcycle.

The crash happened on the M62 between junction 28 and 29 (Photo: Google)

When officers arrived, they found the male rider injured in the road.

Both carriageways were closed as the air ambulance landed on the motorway.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with chest, head and arm injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

The motorway was fully reopened by 10:20pm.