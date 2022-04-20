Highways England first reported the crash shortly after 7.30am.
It happened between junction 26 and junction 27 on the eastbound carriageway, close to the Gildersome junction.
There are severe delays building as emergency services deal with the crash.
Severe delays on the M62 near Leeds following crash
Last updated: Wednesday, 20 April, 2022, 08:32
Statement from West Yorkshire Police
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the occupants of two vehicles involved in the crash have been taken to hospital.
A spokesperson said: “Police are attending a road traffic collision on the eastbound M62, close to Junction 27.
“The collision is believed to have involved three vehicles which briefly blocked all three lanes.
“The occupants of two of the vehicles were taken to hospital but it is not thought that their injuries are serious. The report was received at 7:16am today.”
All lanes now open but severe delays of more than an hour remain
Live motorway cameras show gridlocked traffic
The AA reports queues of up to 66 minutes on the eastbound carriageway - and delays are increasing.
Average speed is five mph.
Here is the location of the crash
The AA reports: “Three lanes closed and queueing traffic due to crash on M62 Eastbound from J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) to J27 M621 (Gildersome).
“Lanes two, three and four (of four) are closed. Traffic is also queuing on the opposite was due to onlookers.”
Severe delays on the motorway near Leeds following multi-vehicle crash
We have contacted West Yorkshire Police for more information on this incident.