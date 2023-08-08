A man is due to appear before magistrates today (August 8) after being charged following the tragic death of a young boy on the M62.

It is believed the 12-year-old had been walking on the motorway with a man before the collision in which a car struck him on the evening of August 5.

West Yorkshire Police has formally named the victim of the collision as Callum Rycroft, from Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, Callum’s mother paid a tribute to her son. She said: “Callum was a beautiful, happy soul who was unique, great fun and larger than life. He brought light, laughter and noise into any room.

Callum Rycroft, 12, from Leeds, was named as the victim of a collision on the M62 on the evening of August 5. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.

“Callum had a massive impact on everyone who met him. The house is so quiet without him here.

“We are devastated at what has happened and request that people respect our wish for privacy at this difficult time. We are very grateful for the support and kind comments we have received.”

Matthew Rycroft, 36, of Nowell View, Leeds will appear before Leeds Magistrates Court today (August 8) charged with causing/allowing the death of a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are continuing enquiries into the collision in which a Toyota C-HR car struck Callum on the eastbound carriageway of the M62, between junctions 25 and 26 at around 9.50pm.

As previously disclosed, it is believed Callum had been walking on the motorway with a man after an earlier collision involving an Audi Q5 on the slip road to Hartshead Moor services. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in that collision.