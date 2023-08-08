It is believed the 12-year-old had been walking on the motorway with a man before the collision in which a car struck him on the evening of August 5.
West Yorkshire Police has formally named the victim of the collision as Callum Rycroft, from Leeds.
In a statement, Callum’s mother paid a tribute to her son. She said: “Callum was a beautiful, happy soul who was unique, great fun and larger than life. He brought light, laughter and noise into any room.
“Callum had a massive impact on everyone who met him. The house is so quiet without him here.
“We are devastated at what has happened and request that people respect our wish for privacy at this difficult time. We are very grateful for the support and kind comments we have received.”
Matthew Rycroft, 36, of Nowell View, Leeds will appear before Leeds Magistrates Court today (August 8) charged with causing/allowing the death of a child.
Officers are continuing enquiries into the collision in which a Toyota C-HR car struck Callum on the eastbound carriageway of the M62, between junctions 25 and 26 at around 9.50pm.
As previously disclosed, it is believed Callum had been walking on the motorway with a man after an earlier collision involving an Audi Q5 on the slip road to Hartshead Moor services. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in that collision.
A 47-year-old man who was the driver of the Toyota, was arrested yesterday (August 7) on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.