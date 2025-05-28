M1: Everything we know so far after man dies following crash in Leeds while getting ladders from carriageway
The collision, which happened last Wednesday (May 21), resulted in the 67-year-old suffering life-threatening injuries.
Yesterday, officers confirmed that the man had died in hospital.
As the search for witnesses continues, here is everything we know so far about the incident -
What happened?
A 67-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision with a Toyota Rav 4 car.
West Yorkshire Police have said that they believe he was struck while trying to recover ladders from the carriageway after they fell from the roof of the Ford Ranger vehicle he was travelling in.
It was confirmed yesterday (May 27) that the man has since died in hospital.
Where did it happen?
The collision happened about half a mile from the Junction 47 exit on the northbound carriageway at about 1.30pm on May 21.
What have police said?
The force confirmed that a man who was interviewed voluntarily by officers on the same day as the collision has been released under investigation.
West Yorkshire Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash, or anyone who saw the ladders falling on to the carriageway.
Anyone with footage which may assist this investigation is asked to contact the team, either by calling 101 or by going online through the LiveChat function.
