M1 fatal crash: Man dies in hospital after crash in Leeds while getting ladders from carriageway

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 27th May 2025, 17:47 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man has died in hospital after being hit by a car on the M1 in Leeds while retrieving ladders from the carriageway.

The 67-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after the collision with a Toyota Rav 4 car about half a mile from the Junction 47 exit on the northbound carriageway at about 1.30pm on Wednesday, May 21.

West Yorkshire Police have said that they believe he was struck while trying to recover ladders from the carriageway after they fell from the roof of the Ford Ranger vehicle he was travelling in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police have now issued another appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage relating to the collision, which is being investigated by the Major Collision Enquiry Team.

The collision happened approximately half a mile from junction 47 on the M1 northboundThe collision happened approximately half a mile from junction 47 on the M1 northbound
The collision happened approximately half a mile from junction 47 on the M1 northbound | Google

Make sure you don’t miss any of the latest news and biggest headlines from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.

The team is keen to speak to anyone who witnessed it, or anyone who saw the ladders falling on to the carriageway.

A man who was interviewed voluntarily by officers on the same day as the collision has been released under investigation.

Anyone with footage which may assist this investigation is asked to contact the team, either by calling 101 or by going online through the LiveChat function.

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice