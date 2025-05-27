M1 fatal crash: Man dies in hospital after crash in Leeds while getting ladders from carriageway
The 67-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after the collision with a Toyota Rav 4 car about half a mile from the Junction 47 exit on the northbound carriageway at about 1.30pm on Wednesday, May 21.
West Yorkshire Police have said that they believe he was struck while trying to recover ladders from the carriageway after they fell from the roof of the Ford Ranger vehicle he was travelling in.
Police have now issued another appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage relating to the collision, which is being investigated by the Major Collision Enquiry Team.
The team is keen to speak to anyone who witnessed it, or anyone who saw the ladders falling on to the carriageway.
A man who was interviewed voluntarily by officers on the same day as the collision has been released under investigation.
Anyone with footage which may assist this investigation is asked to contact the team, either by calling 101 or by going online through the LiveChat function.
