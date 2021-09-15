Live updates as multi-vehicle crash closes M1 near Wakefield causing major delays

There are major delays on the M1 near Wakefield as emergency services deal with a multi-vehicle crash.

By Abbey Maclure
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 8:56 am
There are major delays on the southbound carriageway near Wakefield (Photo: Motorway Cameras)

Highways England first reported the incident at 7am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

There is a full closure in place on the southbound carriageway between Carr Gate, Wakefield and Lofthouse.

A diversion is in place and motorists are advised to follow the hollow square signs.

Follow the live blog below for the latest updates on this breaking incident.

Major delays on the M1 near Wakefield after multi-vehicle crash closes motorway

Last updated: Wednesday, 15 September, 2021, 08:25

Wednesday, 15 September, 2021, 08:25

Traffic stuck behind closure now being released

Wednesday, 15 September, 2021, 07:47

Long delays of 15 minutes building for more than three miles

Wednesday, 15 September, 2021, 07:47

Here is the location of the crash

Photo: AA
Wednesday, 15 September, 2021, 07:46

FULL CLOSURE

There is a full closure in place on the southbound carriageway.

Heavy traffic is building and motorists are advised to avoid the route.

Wednesday, 15 September, 2021, 07:45

Serious crash reported on M1 near Wakefield

There are major delays on the M1 near Wakefield as emergency services deal with a multi-vehicle crash.

Highways England first reported the incident at 7am.

It happened on the southbound carriageway between Junction 41 (Carr Gate) and Junction 40 (Wakefield/Lofthouse).

Home
Page 1 of 1