There is a large police cordon around 7 Wellington Place, Whitehall Road, in the city centre.

Our reporter at the scene said a siren is blaring at intervals, as well as a recorded message announcing that a fire has been reporting in the building.

But West Yorkshire Police have confirmed the evacuation took place after a a “potentially suspicious package” was delivered to the office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

7 Whitehall Road in Leeds city centre has been evacuated

A spokesperson said: “Police have received a report of a potentially suspicious package which had been delivered to a building in Wellington Place, Leeds, at around 5.05pm today (March 7).

“The building has been evacuated as a precaution for public safety.

“We are currently assessing this incident and ask for patience while we work to bring this to a safe conclusion.”