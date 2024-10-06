Live

Live as Leeds trains cancelled over 'damage to overhead wires' between Wakefield Westgate and Doncaster

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 6th Oct 2024, 14:47 GMT
Trains between Leeds and Doncaster have been cancelled over “damage to the overhead electric wires”.

Operator Northern confirmed that the fault has meant the line is blocked, causing disruption for commuters.

Trains between Leeds and Doncaster have been cancelled over "damage to the overhead electric wires".
Trains between Leeds and Doncaster have been cancelled over “damage to the overhead electric wires”. | Simon Hulme

Four services have so far been cancelled, as users await further information.

The first services to be affected were the 14:21pm from Leeds to Doncaster, and the 14:25pm Doncaster to Leeds, which were both cancelled. Disruption is expected until 5pm.

In a post on X [formerly Twitter], a spokesperson for Northern said: “Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Wakefield Westgate and Doncaster this line is blocked.

“Train services running through these stations will be cancelled.”

Follow our live blog below for updates -

Live as Leeds trains cancelled over 'damage to overhead wires'

Sun, 06 Oct, 2024, 17:09 GMT

Work now expected to take place until the end of the day

In an update from Northern posted on the operator’s website at 16:58pm, commuters were told: “Network Rail and National Grid engineers are on site, but work is expected to take place until the end of the day.”

Sun, 06 Oct, 2024, 16:20 GMT

More services cancelled

Four more services have been cancelled as teams continue to work to fix the fault.

They are:

  • 16:21pm Leeds to Doncaster
  • 16:25pm Doncaster to Leeds
  • 17:21pm Leeds to Doncaster
  • 17:25pm Doncaster to Leeds

Again, Operator Northern said: "This is due to the electricity being switched off for safety reasons."

Sun, 06 Oct, 2024, 15:15 GMT

Full list of cancelled services

Disruption is expected until 5pm.
Disruption is expected until 5pm. | jpress

These are the services that have so far been cancelled -

  • 14:21pm Leeds to Doncaster
  • 14:25pm Doncaster to Leeds
  • 15:21pm Leeds to Doncaster
  • 15:25pm Doncaster to Leeds

Northern has advised that "due to the electricity being switched off for safety reasons between Wakefield Westgate and Doncaster all lines are blocked".

Passengers travelling from Leeds and Doncaster have been told they can travel via York.

Northern ticket holders can travel on the following services: London North Eastern services between Doncaster and York; TransPennine Express services between York and Leeds.

Any ticket restrictions have been lifted during this disruption. Rail replacement buses will also operate.

Sun, 06 Oct, 2024, 14:58 GMT

Rail replacement bus to operate in both directions

In an update, Northern has confirmed that a rail replacement bus will operate between Doncaster and Wakefield Westgate in both directions.

The disruption is still expected to last until 5pm.

At 15:25pm, a Hunters coach will depart Wakefield Westgate, calling at all advertised stations to Doncaster.

At 15:35pm, a Hunters coach will depart Doncaster, calling at all advertised stations to Wakefield Westgate.

Sun, 06 Oct, 2024, 14:47 GMT

Trains from Leeds cancelled over 'damage to overhead wires'

Trains between Leeds and Doncaster have been cancelled over “damage to the overhead electric wires”, operator Northern has confirmed.

Trains between Leeds and Doncaster have been cancelled over "damage to the overhead electric wires".
Trains between Leeds and Doncaster have been cancelled over “damage to the overhead electric wires”. | Simon Hulme

In a post on X [formerly Twitter], the operator said: “Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Wakefield Westgate and Doncaster this line is blocked. Train services running through these stations will be cancelled.”

It is understood that Network Rail engineers are on site.

