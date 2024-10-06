Live as Leeds trains cancelled over 'damage to overhead wires' between Wakefield Westgate and Doncaster
Operator Northern confirmed that the fault has meant the line is blocked, causing disruption for commuters.
Four services have so far been cancelled, as users await further information.
The first services to be affected were the 14:21pm from Leeds to Doncaster, and the 14:25pm Doncaster to Leeds, which were both cancelled. Disruption is expected until 5pm.
In a post on X [formerly Twitter], a spokesperson for Northern said: “Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Wakefield Westgate and Doncaster this line is blocked.
“Train services running through these stations will be cancelled.”
Work now expected to take place until the end of the day
In an update from Northern posted on the operator’s website at 16:58pm, commuters were told: “Network Rail and National Grid engineers are on site, but work is expected to take place until the end of the day.”
More services cancelled
Four more services have been cancelled as teams continue to work to fix the fault.
They are:
Again, Operator Northern said: "This is due to the electricity being switched off for safety reasons."
Full list of cancelled services
These are the services that have so far been cancelled -
- 14:21pm Leeds to Doncaster
- 14:25pm Doncaster to Leeds
- 15:21pm Leeds to Doncaster
- 15:25pm Doncaster to Leeds
Northern has advised that "due to the electricity being switched off for safety reasons between Wakefield Westgate and Doncaster all lines are blocked".
Passengers travelling from Leeds and Doncaster have been told they can travel via York.
Northern ticket holders can travel on the following services: London North Eastern services between Doncaster and York; TransPennine Express services between York and Leeds.
Any ticket restrictions have been lifted during this disruption. Rail replacement buses will also operate.
Rail replacement bus to operate in both directions
In an update, Northern has confirmed that a rail replacement bus will operate between Doncaster and Wakefield Westgate in both directions.
The disruption is still expected to last until 5pm.
At 15:25pm, a Hunters coach will depart Wakefield Westgate, calling at all advertised stations to Doncaster.
At 15:35pm, a Hunters coach will depart Doncaster, calling at all advertised stations to Wakefield Westgate.
It is understood that Network Rail engineers are on site.
