Trains between Leeds and Doncaster have been cancelled over “damage to the overhead electric wires”.

Operator Northern confirmed that the fault has meant the line is blocked, causing disruption for commuters.

Four services have so far been cancelled, as users await further information.

The first services to be affected were the 14:21pm from Leeds to Doncaster, and the 14:25pm Doncaster to Leeds, which were both cancelled. Disruption is expected until 5pm.

In a post on X [formerly Twitter], a spokesperson for Northern said: “Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Wakefield Westgate and Doncaster this line is blocked.

“Train services running through these stations will be cancelled.”