LISTED: All the Sunday evening bus disruptions across Leeds, Bradford & West Yorkshire due to snow

Buses were disrupted across Leeds & West Yorkshire this morning after heavy snow.

After snow came down hard overnight, many buses were disrupted this morning.

But many are now back up and running. Here is the current list of bus disruptions from Metro Travel as of 6pm Sunday:

Bradford

<> TLC services in the area are only using main roads due to snow and icy conditions.

60 - Not serving Dalton Lane.

67 - Not serving Hill Top and James Street.

B1/2/3 - Operating between Keighley and Oxenhope only.

K7 - Operating omitting Cure Hill, Oakworth using Low Bank Lane.

Calderdale

<> First Halifax services are operating on main roads only.

<> TLC services in the Hebden Bridge area are not running.

523 - Not serving Heathmoor Park

548 - Not serving Oaklands

560 - Operating to Rishworth turning circle only.

561/2 - Not via Mill Bank or Crumlin or Norland.

T6/T8 - Walsden only.

901 - Not running.

X58 – Not serving Rochdale. Terminating at Bailtings Dam.

Kirklees

81/82 - Not serving Highburton.

212 - Not serving Lady Anne Rd and Broomsdale Rd.

232 - Omitting Emley.

262 - Not serving Upper Heaton.

281 - Normal route except not serving Fieldhead Estate.

303 - Scapegoat Hill only.

310 - Operating up to Scholes Moor reversing at the 'stone shelter' on Deanbridge Road omitting Hepworth.

Leeds

Services back on normal routes.

Wakefield

102 - Not serving Dacre Avenue / Lindsey Avenue.

104 - Not serving Hebden Road.

113 - This service is suspended for the rest of the day.

425 / 427 - Not serving Drighlington Moor.

Check out the full service disruptions list here.

Photo: @Patterfloof/Twitter