SNOW: Full list of all cancelled bus services across Leeds & West Yorkshire

The Beast from the East is back and Leeds has woken to a heavy snowfall overnight.

And this morning travel alerts have been issued as buses have been cancelled and diverted across Leeds and West Yorkshire.

Here is the full list of cancelled or altered services today (Sunday).

Leeds

1 - Not serving Beeston Hill / Tempest Road. Operating via Dewsbury Road, will take right at co-op to Old Lane to Tommy Wass and Beeston Terminus.

5 - Not serving Halton Moor. Terminating at York Road.

6 - Not serving Tinshill.

11 - Not serving estates in Seacroft. Operating via York Road.

11e - Not serving Blue Hill Lane, Swinnow Lane or Church Lane.

14 - Not serving Valley Road, Kent Road. Operating via Lowtown.

15 - Not serving Old Farnley. Terminating Ring Road. Not serving Gamble Hill or Heights Lane.

16 - Main roads only. Not serving Leeds and Bradford Road and Whitecote Hill. Operating via Intake Lane and Broad Lane.

16a - Main roads only. Not serving Rodley. Operating on 16 route as above.

19 - Not serving Templegates.

33A - Not serving Menston.

38 -Service suspended. Cockshott Lane closed and conditions along route poor.

42 -Terminating at the Ring Road, not serving Butterbowl Drive. Terminating at Oakwood McDonalds not serving Fearnville.

49 - Main roads only. Not serving Monkswood. Operating via Kirkstall Road between Kirkstall and Willow Road.

50 - Not serving Butcher Hill, Hawksworth estate, or Kirkstall Hill. At Seacroft operating Easterly Road to Ring Road then Seacroft.

51/52 - Not serving Morley terminating at Dry Salters. Towards Moor Allerton operating as 52. Missing out Green Lane Tongue Lane & Crammer Bank.

55 - Terminating at White Rose.

56 - Terminating at Old Oak Drive.

74 - Not serving New Forest Way.

75 - Main roads only. Not serving Thorpe estate or Parkwood.

97 - Not serving Canada Road, crossing mini roundabout at Emmet Arms rejoining A65 then turning right at Rawdon traffic lights back onto Harrogate Road.

163/166 - Services not serving Allerton Bywater and Kippax. Operating main roads only.

189 - Services operating to main roads only.

410 - Services operating main roads only and serving Chequerfield.

Wakefield

<> Some services suspended, others operating on main roads only. Update to follow.

100 - Suspended due to heavy snowfall & black ice.

102 - Suspended due to heavy snowfall & black ice.

104 - Suspended due to heavy snowfall & black ice.

105 - Suspended due to heavy snowfall & black ice.

107/108/109 - Suspended due to heavy snowfall & black ice.

110 - Operating between Wakefield and Leeds only.

111 - Suspended due to heavy snowfall & black ice.

112 - Suspended due to heavy snowfall & black ice.

117 - Suspended due to heavy snowfall & black ice.

147/157 - Suspended due to heavy snowfall & black ice.

148/149 - Suspended due to heavy snowfall & black ice.

189 - Suspended due to heavy snowfall & black ice.

195/6 - Suspended due to heavy snowfall & black ice.

409 - Services operating via A19 from Askern to Doncaster only.

425/7 - Suspended due to heavy snowfall & black ice.

444 - Suspended due to heavy snowfall & black ice.

446 - Suspended due to heavy snowfall & black ice.

481 - Suspended due to heavy snowfall & black ice.

485 - Suspended due to heavy snowfall & black ice.

496-497 - Main roads only between Wakefield and Hemsworth.

X32 - Suspended due to heavy snowfall & black ice.

X88 - Suspended due to heavy snowfall & black ice.

Bradford

<> Buses not using guideway.

<> TLC services in the area are only using main roads due to snow and icy conditions.

60 - Not serving Dalton Lane.

67 - Currently suspended.

B1/2/3 - Operating between Keighley and Oxenhope only.

K7 - Operating omitting Cure Hill, Oakworth using Low Bank Lane.

576 - Operating between Queensbury and back to Bradford.

607 - To Spring Head Rd and back.

608 - To Lymington Drive and back.

615 - To operate via 616 route.

616 - Only as far as Prune Park.

617/8 - Operating between Broadstone Way and Prune Park.

621 - To Bierley via main road and to Haworth Road via Toller lane.

626 - Operating between Baildon and Shipley.

633 - Towards West Bowling from Raybron Crescent and Shipley via Canal Rd.

636/7 - To Clayton via 636 route to Clayton Town End and back.

640/1 - Only between Five Lane Ends (avoiding Eccleshill village) and bottom St.Enoch Rd.

645 - Main road to Greengates and normal route to Buttershaw.

675 - Operating via Canal Rd to Shipley and back.

682 - Omitting Woodside and Fenwick Drive.

688 - Operating on x63 route.

737 - Limited service in operation.

747 - Currently suspended.

Calderdale

<> First Halifax services are operating on main roads only. Further up date to follow.

<> TLC services in the area are operating to the Main Roads only.