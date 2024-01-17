Leeds' Wellington Place reveals first window art installation of 2024

Wellington Place has launched the next installation of its Artist’s Window initiative which celebrates and showcases the talents of local artists.

Working alongside Leeds Arts University, the Artist’s Window initiative was set up to support creative talent in the region, by providing them a platform to bring their visions to life in Leeds city centre.

Showcased in the window at 11 Wellington Place, the second installation ‘September’ has been created by second year Creative Advertising student Holly Prosser.

Based on long autumn walks that Holly used to take when she first arrived in Leeds, the piece depicts prominent buildings from across the city, including the Corn Exchange, and uses golden shades to represent the Autumn season.

Holly Prosser

Five winning students were selected from Leeds Art University in 2023 with their work to be displayed across the next year and Holly the second artist selected.

On being chosen as one of Wellington Place’s window artists, Holly said: “As soon as I stepped foot in Leeds, I was inspired!

"There are so many wonderful buildings that caught my eye, like The Corn Exchange and the Parkinson Building, so I paired this inspiration, with a beautiful autumnal colour pallet representative of the season I arrived here, for my artwork.

“The Artist Window initiative has been an excellent opportunity to have my work displayed to a wider audience beyond the university setting.

"It’s exciting to have my work showcased at such a highly visited site as Wellington Place, and it’s something I’m very proud of.”

Dominique Murray, marketing manager and head of customer experience at MEPC, the developer and asset manager behind Wellington Place, said: “We’re excited to start a brand-new year with a new window installation at 11 Wellington Place.

"It really is a fantastic piece of art, that depicts how wonderfully diverse the buildings across the city are. With its warming colours it’s certain to brighten up the day of those visiting and working here, this January.

