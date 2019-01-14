Leeds United fans asked to chant in memory of tragic Toby Nye at Stoke City match

Leeds United supporters are planning a heartfelt tribute to six-year-old fan Toby Nye at Saturday's away match against Stoke City.

Fans will chant 'there's only one Toby Nye' in the sixth minute of the Championship clash, just days after the Osmandthorpe youngster's death from cancer.

Heaven has gained a special angel: Tributes flood in for Toby Nye

The club confirmed Toby's death on Sunday night but his family have yet to speak publicly about their loss.

Leeds United fans pay tribute to Toby Nye

He only celebrated his sixth birthday earlier this month, when he enjoyed a visit from a dinosaur and a tea party with his family.

Toby had been fighting neuroblastoma for the past two years and in October his parents revealed he had also been diagnosed with a brain tumour just months after being told he was in remission.

In November, his mum confirmed that doctors had told her that her son's treatment options had been exhausted.

Toby's parents Simon Nye and Stacey Worsley have two other children, Ollie and Sienna.