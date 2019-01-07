Brave Leeds boy battling brain tumour Toby Nye marks his sixth birthday

Young cancer sufferer Toby Nye was joined by a T-rex for his sixth birthday party.

The young Leeds United fan, who is battling neuroblastoma, is seriously ill but was able to meet dinosaur Tricksy in his back garden surrounded by family members.

Toby also had a dinosaur-themed birthday cake

Toby has been fighting cancer for the past two years and in October his parents revealed he had also been diagnosed with a brain tumour just months after being told he was in remission.

In November, his mum Stacey Worsley confirmed that doctors had told her that her son's treatment options had been exhausted.

The family are now concentrating on making happy memories with him and making his wishes come true.

The youngster, from Osmandthorpe, loves dinosaurs and was delighted by the visit from Tricksy arranged by his aunt.

His uncle Chris Cash said the birthday party was a success after a difficult Christmas in which Toby was unable to open his presents alongside his brother Ollie and sister Sienna.

Toby turned six years old

"We had a tea party for both sides of the family. Kerry, Toby's aunt, organised the dinosaur and he loved it. It's hard for him to keep his attention span up for more than a few minutes now but he managed to.

"He's spending a lot of time at home now, he just visits the hospital for check-ups. He has a limited amount of speech but his dad Simon sent us a video of him laughing today, which was incredible to see.

"It was a simple birthday but it means more than anything to see him smile - that's worth a million pounds."

A message posted on Toby's official Twitter account read:-

"What an amazing birthday our little superhero has had, all his dreams came true when he met Tricksy the real-life dinosaur. Despite Toby's decline in his ability to be able to talk and move he gave the best reactions we could ever have dreamed of."