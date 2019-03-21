Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa spotted carrying a bag of Cooplands bread rolls

Have your say

He's got to be one of the world's most down-to-earth football managers.

A Leeds United fan was stunned to spot boss Marcelo Bielsa walking through Wetherby carrying a see-through bag of budget bread rolls from Cooplands bakery.

The Yorkshire bakery chain's label can be spotted on the bag as Bielsa posed for a photo with supporter Ian Simpson's grandson.

It comes just weeks after the frugal Argentine was seen carrying a re-usable Sainsbury's Bag for Life through the town.

On both occasions he was dressed in club-branded sportswear.

Bielsa moved to an apartment in Wetherby after spending several months living at the Rudding Park Hotel near Harrogate when he first arrived in England. He can often by seen walking to the club's training ground in Thorp Arch.

He has also been seen dining at Italian restaurant Sant Angelo in his new hometown, and has happily posed for photos with fellow customers.