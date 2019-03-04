Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa spotted shopping with a Sainsbury's Bag for Life

Marcelo Bielsa cemented his reputation as one of the world's most down-to-earth football managers when he was pictured with a reusable shopping bag.

The Argentine was carrying a Sainsbury's Bag for Life while out and about in Wetherby over the weekend.

Dressed in casual sportswear without Leeds United branding, Bielsa was snapped by a fan in the town on Sunday outside a branch of shoe shop Charles Clinkard.

He was happy to show off both his environmental credentials and his frugal nature by toting the supermarket carrier bag.

Bielsa moved to an apartment in Wetherby after spending several months living at the Rudding Park Hotel near Harrogate when he first arrived in England. He can often by seen walking to the club's training ground in Thorp Arch.

He has also been seen dining at Italian restaurant Sant Angelo in his new hometown, and has happily posed for photos with fellow customers.