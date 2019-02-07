Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa's favourite drink mate tea has become an emoji

A new emoji depicting the South American beverage loved by Marcelo Bielsa will be released this year.

Emojipedia is currently trailing Emoji 12.0 - a selection of new designs that will be available to smartphone users in 2019.

One of them is mate tea (pronounced ma-tay) - a refreshing drink popular in Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa's homeland of Argentina.

The delicacy was visible on Bielsa's desk when he was pictured in his office at the Thorp Arch training ground for the first time last summer.

As well as more mundane items such as scissors, a flask, tissues and a TV remote, eagle-eyed supporters also spotted what appeared to be a pot with a ladle inside on the Argentine's desk.

The item was then identified as a gourd used for serving the traditional caffeine-rich drink, which is popular in South America.

It is prepared by steeping dried leaves of yerba mate in hot water and served with using a metal straw known in Spanish as a bombilla. The water is often kept in a modern thermos flask but the infusion will still be drunk from the gourd.

Mate is commonly drunk in Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile and Brazil, but the world's biggest importer is Syria.

The drink often features in Premier League footballers' social media snaps and its popularity has spread beyond Latin America.