Leeds target 'in talks' to sign contract, Aston Villa a 'step forward' for Croatian ace, Arsenal recruit Reading goalkeeper, ex-Derby defender retires - Championship

Here are the latest Thursday evening Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United are unable to offload defender Laurens De Bock after his loan club KV Oostende confirmed they will not be pursuing a permanent deal. (TEAMTalk)

Swansea manager Graham Potter says the club are in talks over new deals for Daniel James, Mike van der Hoorn and Leroy Fer. This will come as bad news for Leeds and Aston Villa fans, with James failing to secure a deadline day move to Elland Road while Fer and Hoorn have been linked with Villa. (Swansea City official website)

Middlesbrough could be without sBritt Assombalonga and Jordan Hugill for Saturday's visit of Leeds as both are struggling with a groin and strain injury, respectively. (Teesside Gazette)

Former Derby County defender Chris Baird has announced his retirement at the age of 36. He also played for Southampton, Fulham, Reading, Burnley and West Brom. (Various)

Nottingham Forest star Joe Lolley has put pen to paper on a new four-and-a-half-year contract with the club - amid January interest from elsewhere. (Various)

Ex-Croatian international Mario Galinovic has labelled Lovre Kalinic's move to Aston Villa as a step forward in the player's career. (Večernji List via Sport Witness)

Preston North End could be without goalkeeper Connor Ripley for Saturday's clash with Bolton Wanderers due to an ankle injury. (Lancashire Live)

QPR co-owner Tony Fernandes has revealed the club are considering moving out of Hammersmith and Fulham due to a lack of council backing for a new stadium. (Sky Sports News)

Arsenal have recruited young Reading goalkeeper James Hillson on a youth loan to provide competition for Arthur Okonkwo following an injury to Karl Hein. (Football.London)

Reading striker Nelson Oliveira has claimed he could have been blinded by Tyrone Mings' stamp on his head. (Daily Mirror)

Derby County midfielder Jacob Butterfield, currently on loan at Bradford City, is open to joining the club when his contract expires in the summer. (BBC West Yorkshire)

Hibernian loanee Marc McNulty believes leaving Reading just six months after joining was down to him not fitting into Jose Gomes' system. (Edinburgh Live)

McNulty also failed to rule out a permanent switch to the SPL club, however will wait until the summer to see "what the script is". (Edinburgh Live)