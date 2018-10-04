Leeds town is ‘yarn bombed’ by poppies

Morley became a sea of red when hundreds of crocheted poppies appeared across the town.

The memorial seat in Windsor Court was first to be ‘yarn bombed’, with 100 poppies and two RAF roundels to mark the centenary of the 1918 Armistice, and 100 years since the RAF was established.

The gates at St Paul’s Church were trimmed up, then 100 poppies adorned the hand rail of steps to Morley War Memorial. Mother of three Stephanie Dalton-Politis owned up to the yarn bombing, and is forming a yarn bombing group. The 31-year-old said: “If it is something you have always wanted a go at, this is your opportunity.”