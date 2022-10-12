Leeds teenager Owen Murphy missing for over a week as police launch urgent appeal
Police have launched an urgent appeal for helping finding a Leeds teenager that has been missing for over a week.
West Yorkshire Police say they are concerned for the welfare of Owen, who was last seen in the Chapeltown area on October 3 and is believed to have travelled to Bradford.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 16 year old from Leeds.
“Owen Murphy 16, was last seen in the Chapeltown area on 3 October.
“He is described as a white male, 6ft tall, slim build with blonde/brown hair. He was last seen wearing grey/black bottoms, a blue top, and black trainers.
“It’s believed Owen has travelled to Bradford.
“Police are concerned for Owen’s welfare.”
Anyone who has information about Owen’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 or use the Live Chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 1881 of 3 October