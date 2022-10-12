West Yorkshire Police say they are concerned for the welfare of Owen, who was last seen in the Chapeltown area on October 3 and is believed to have travelled to Bradford.

Police are appealing for the public's help to find a missing 16 year old from Leeds.

“Owen Murphy 16, was last seen in the Chapeltown area on 3 October.



“He is described as a white male, 6ft tall, slim build with blonde/brown hair. He was last seen wearing grey/black bottoms, a blue top, and black trainers.

“It’s believed Owen has travelled to Bradford.

“Police are concerned for Owen’s welfare.”

