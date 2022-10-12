News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Leeds teenager Owen Murphy missing for over a week as police launch urgent appeal

Police have launched an urgent appeal for helping finding a Leeds teenager that has been missing for over a week.

By Charles Gray
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2022, 12:38pm

West Yorkshire Police say they are concerned for the welfare of Owen, who was last seen in the Chapeltown area on October 3 and is believed to have travelled to Bradford.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 16 year old from Leeds.

“Owen Murphy 16, was last seen in the Chapeltown area on 3 October.

Owen Murphy was last seen in the Chapeltown area on October 3

Read More

Read More
M62 crash: Man killed as serious crash closes motorway near Leeds in both direct...

“He is described as a white male, 6ft tall, slim build with blonde/brown hair. He was last seen wearing grey/black bottoms, a blue top, and black trainers.

“It’s believed Owen has travelled to Bradford.

“Police are concerned for Owen’s welfare.”

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Anyone who has information about Owen’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 or use the Live Chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 1881 of 3 October

LeedsPoliceWest Yorkshire PoliceBradford