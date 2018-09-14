Leeds spice: This is what spice actually is and what can be done if you're caught with it

The composition of the drug spice is chemical, with no herbal or natural properties.

Spice is a synthetic drug which means it is comprised of a series of chemicals and made in a lab.

The composition of the drug spice is chemical, with no herbal or natural properties.

It is not natural and it is not herbal. It is not cannabis and it is not like cannabis and the effects of spice are very different to cannabis, often described as being closer to that of solvent abuse, such as glue, or ketamine

Leeds spice: Major effects the mind-altering drug can have on users and how long it takes to feel them

Spice is a Class B drug, which also include the likes of: amphetamine (not methamphetamine), barbiturates, codeine, ketamine and cannabis.

All cathinone derivatives, including mephedrone, methylone, methedrone and MDPV were brought under control as Class B substances in 2010.

Most forms of spice are a class B drug which makes it an offence to possess them.

It is also an offence to produce, supply, offer to supply or possess with the intent to supply the few forms of spice that are not class B drugs.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with the affects of spice, Forward Leeds can help. Click here to visit their website, or call 0113 8872477.



