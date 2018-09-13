Leeds spice: Major effects the mind-altering drug can have on users and how long it takes to feel them

Many people have heard of the drug spice, but not so many know the actual affect it can have on users.

From persistent vomiting to muscle damage, spice is a danger to anyone who takes it.

Spice can affect users in many different ways

If smoked, the effects can take hold within minutes. If consumed orally then the effects may take longer.

The length the effects are felt can vary massively, anywhere from around half an hour to six or even eight hours.

There is no way of telling how long the intoxication will last before taking.

Generally, spice is 100 to 800 times more potent than cannabis.

Here is a list of the most common effects felt by spice users:

- Irregular heart bear/fast pulse

- Seizures

- Chest pains

- Muscle damage

- Acute kidney injury

- Reduced consciousness (possibly coma)

- Convulsions

- Unresponsiveness

- Psychosis-like effects

- Uncontrollable laughter

- Persistent vomiting

If you or anyone you know is struggling with the affects of spice, Forward Leeds can help. Click here to visit their website, or call 0113 8872477.