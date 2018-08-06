Leeds set for 'very warm' day, according to experts

If you're hoping that today is going to be a little cooler in Leeds - you're set to be disappointed.

Leeds is set for a 'very warm' day

It's been warm and muggy for several days now and according to Met Office experts, there's no end of it in sight.

Although it hasn't been particular sunny for large periods as we saw earlier in the summer, temperatures are still sky high and today (Monday) is set to see that trend continue.

Met Office officials are also predicting that temperatures are going to remain high over the coming week, and that very little - if any - rain will fall.

Maximum temperatures today could hit a whopping 27 °C while tonight will remain dry and humid with clear spells.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Another very warm, locally hot day is forecast with sunny spells and variable cloud. The sunnier weather is likely in the south, with sometimes cloudier weather over the Dales with isolated showers possible. Maximum temperature 27 °C.

"A mainly, dry humid evening and night with clear spells. Low cloud will increase over Pennine hills later with a few spots of drizzle possible in northwest towards dawn. Minimum temperature 14 °C."