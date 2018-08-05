Leeds Pride 2018 in photos: ‘bigger and better than ever’ as thousands come together for event

Leeds Pride lived up to its promise of being bigger and better than ever as the city comes together once again for its annual show of unity.

Some 40,000 people are estimated to have turned out in force for the twelfth staging of the event which celebrates the culture of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans communities.

The highlight of the day was the parade which saw around 120 floats wind their way through the city centre from Millennium Square to Lower Briggate.

Among those taking taking part in the parade were colleagues and friends from Asda, Ernest & young, Girl Gang Leeds, Leeds Beckett University, The New Conservatory and West Yorkshire police and fire crews.

The jamboree is expected to last long into the night for many, with clubs, bars, pubs and eateries celebrating the Leeds Pride party spirit.

Among those enjoying the colourful scenes on the Headrow was Jo Carter.

Leeds Pride 2018'A large crowd in Vicar Lane

Jo, from Otley, was there with her family to enjoy the festivities for the fourth time.

She said: “It is a wonderful atmosphere and it just gets bigger every year.

“There is so much going on and there is something for everyone.

“It’s great for lifting the spirits and brilliant the way Leeds helps raise LGBT awareness.

Gary Morley, from Bramley, said: “I have been coming to Pride for 10 years now. It’s a great positive experience for everyone.

“I can’t believe how much it has grown. Everyone seems to up their game every year, especially when it comes to the parade.”

Anna Loftus, from Armley, said: “I have been to quite a few Pride events around the country but Leeds is my favourite.

“It’s always a great atmosphere and feels very safe.”