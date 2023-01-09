A serious crash involving a truck and a pedestrian took place earlier today on Leeds Road near Seymour Street in Bradford. Both the police and ambulance service responded and the pedestrian has been taken to hospital with injuries described by police as potentially life-threatening. A police cordon has been put in place and drivers have been urged to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly before 4.50pm today (Monday January 9) police were called by the ambulance service regarding a serious road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a truck on Leeds Road, near Seymour Street, Bradford.

“The pedestrian was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries and a police cordon remains in place whilst enquiries continue regarding the circumstances of the collision. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact police via the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting log 1141 of today.”