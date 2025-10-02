‘Places of worship must always be sanctuaries of peace and safety.’

Leeds community leaders from across the religious and political spectrum have condemned a terror attack at a synagogue in Manchester

Two people have died and three more are in a serious condition after a car was driven into pedestrians and a person was stabbed at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester. The attack took place this morning on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism.

A suspect was shot dead by firearms police and that two further arrests have been made.

Fabian Hamilton, MP for Leeds North East, described the attack as “evil and disgusting” and has called on the government to increase safeguarding on synagogues around the country.

He said: “I’m absolutely horrified by the reports this morning of an attack on the Jewish community at a synagogue in Manchester. This cowardly attack on the Jewish community, especially on Yom Kippur, is evil and disgusting. My thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy.

“It’s essential that the government takes immediate steps to safeguard the security of synagogues and places of Jewish worship across the country in light of this attack.

“Antisemitism must never prevail and this shocking incident is a clear indication of where it can lead.”

Police confirmed the suspect is dead after shots were fired by armed police at 9.38am | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Today’s events have also prompted a response from Qari Asim, co-chair of the British Muslim Network and Imam of Makkah Mosque Leeds, who has said his thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the British community.

He said: “This act of violence is utterly abhorrent and has no place in our society. Places of worship must always be sanctuaries of peace and safety —not scenes of fear and hatred.

“We cannot ignore the growing tide of religious hatred in our country. Whether it is Islamophobia, antisemitism or any form of bigotry, we must confront it together—with unity and courage, not silence. As a British Muslim leader let me be clear - antisemitism in all its forms is totally unacceptable.

Members of the army with a bomb disposal robot at the scene of the incident | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Asim has called for religious communities to stand in solidarity against violence and hatred.

He said: “British Jews, British Muslims, and all communities must be able to live together without violence, intimidation and the fear of being targeted because of their faith.

“Together, we must reject hatred, resist division, and reaffirm our shared commitment to peace, human dignity, and coexistence. We urge all communities to remain vigilant and supportive, in particular around places of worship.”