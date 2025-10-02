‘No known threat in Leeds’ after terror attack at a Manchester synagogue

There is ‘no known threat in Leeds’ after a terror attack at a Manchester synagogue but work is underway to reassure the local Jewish community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, and Ed Whiting, chief executive of Leeds City Council, have described the attacks on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, as ‘truly shocking, senseless and have no place in our society’.

Counter-terrorism police said two people have been arrested following the attack outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Greater Manchester, on Thursday – after the suspect was shot dead by police .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a joint message, Coun Lewis and Mr Whiting said: “While there is no known threat in Leeds, we understand that the Jewish community will feel threatened by today's events and we will continue to work with Leeds Jewish Representative Council and Community Security Trust in the days ahead.

“We know there are several upcoming festivals as part of the High Holy days and we want to reassure our Jewish community that their safety, security and belonging in the city are important to us and that they have our ongoing and unwavering support as a valued part of our city's community.

“As part of that reassurance, we will be implementing a multi-agency strategy to support the Jewish community, provided through council teams and Leeds District Police, who will also be supporting with high visibility Police patrols.

Members of the army with a bomb disposal robot at the scene of the incident | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

“As always, we are grateful to the police, other agencies, council staff and our communities who step up to manage such challenging situations. We do not anticipate issuing any further updates unless there are any significant developments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a city, we, along with our partners and communities, stand firm against any violence and hatred designed to divide us. At difficult times such as this, our values and culture celebrating diversity and inclusivity across our city and beyond will prevail. We remain stronger together, so please keep looking out for one another.”

At a press conference, the Metropolitan Police’s head of counter-terrorism policing, Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, said the identity of the suspect is known to police, but it could not be disclosed because of “safety reasons at the scene”.

Greater Manchester Police said three other people are in a serious condition following the attack – and confirmed a bomb disposal unit was sent to the synagogue. Footage shared on social media appeared to show members of the public shouting to firearms officers that the suspect had a bomb strapped to him.

Police confirmed the suspect is dead after shots were fired by armed police at 9.38am. The force initially could not confirm his death “due to safety issues surrounding suspicious items on his person”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A picture of the alleged attacker, circulating online, showed a man with a beard and dark clothing standing outside the synagogue with unidentified objects strapped to his waist. He can also be seen holding something in his hand.

Armed police officers at the scene near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, where two people died in a suspected terror attack by a man who was shot dead by police: | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said “additional police assets” will be deployed at synagogues across the country following the attack.

Police declared a major incident at 9.37am after receiving a call from a man who said he had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public and that one man had been stabbed. The force confirmed the suspect’s death a few hours after shots were fired by armed police at 9.38am. After the attack, the force said a loud explosion could be heard as “specialist resources gained entry to the suspect’s vehicle as a precaution”.

The attack comes as members of the Jewish community observe Yom Kippur – considered the holiest day in the Jewish calendar and a time when synagogues are usually particularly busy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A woman, who described herself as a religious Jew who lives next door to the synagogue, said as soon as the suspect got out of the car he “started stabbing anyone near him”. hava Lewin said: “I was outside and heard a banging sound and I thought it might be a firework. My husband went outside and then ran back inside and said, ‘there’s been a terrorist attack’. I spoke to someone who said she was driving and saw a car driving erratically and it crashed into the gates (of the synagogue).

“She thought maybe he had a heart attack. The second he got out of the car he started stabbing anyone near him. He went for the security guard and tried to break into the synagogue. He was in the courtyard. Someone barricaded the door. Everyone is in utter shock.”