Leeds Quarry Hill Flats in 27 photos - rise and fall of the UK's largest social housing complex

They were built to tackle a housing problem affecting thousands of working class Leeds residents blighted by slum properties and illegal back-to-back housing.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 2:28 pm
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 2:29 pm

Quarry Hill Flats became the largest social housing complex in the UK and helped to reduce the housing problem during the war. It was seen as a modern build at the time which included lifts, electric lighting, a launderette and even a swimming pool. The flats were popular, encouraging a sense of community through the highly communal way of living. Yet being deemed ahead of their time the flats were demolished in 1978 due to their poor condition. READ MORE: 63 photos you'll only understand if you enjoyed the Leeds Lord Mayor's Parade in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s |The A to Z of Leeds - 26 reasons to be proud of your city

1. January 1936

Much of this view was demolished to make way for Quarry Hill Flats. In 1718 there were pleasant meadows on Quarry Hill.

2. Year unknown

Good Shepherd Mission Chapel which was demolished to make way for Quarry Hill Flats.

3. 1930s

Good Shepherd Mission Chapel which was demolished to make way for Quarry Hill Flats.

4. 1930s

Quarry Hill Flats under construction and Leeds Bus Station.

