Leeds Quarry Hill Flats in 27 photos - rise and fall of the UK's largest social housing complex
They were built to tackle a housing problem affecting thousands of working class Leeds residents blighted by slum properties and illegal back-to-back housing.
Quarry Hill Flats became the largest social housing complex in the UK and helped to reduce the housing problem during the war. It was seen as a modern build at the time which included lifts, electric lighting, a launderette and even a swimming pool. The flats were popular, encouraging a sense of community through the highly communal way of living. Yet being deemed ahead of their time the flats were demolished in 1978 due to their poor condition.