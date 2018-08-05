Leeds Pride 2018: Weather forecast in full as scorching sun set to hit Leeds event

Have your say

Leeds Pride takes place in Leeds city centre on Sunday, August 5 - here is a full run down of the weather.

Leeds Pride takes place in Leeds city centre on August 5, and will include a colourful parade and live entertainment.

Here is a list of the road closures and parking restrictions which will be in place for the annual event.

Leeds Pride will take place throughout Leeds city centre.

-> 7 events taking place for Leeds Pride 2018 this weekend

Parade road closures

The Leeds Pride 2018 parade is expected to begin in Millennium Square at 2pm.

There will be more than 110 floats setting off along the route, finishing on Lower Briggate with a huge party and hours of entertainment planned.

-> Click here for more on road closures

The Weather in full

In Leeds, it's going to be sunny all day, with maximum temperatures of a scorching 27 degrees C.

There's absolutely no rain forecast, with some clouds giving way to sunny skies from 12 noon through to about 4pm, while a little cloud cover will come in through the evening.

It's going to be hot!

What the Met Office says:

Today:

A dry day across the region with some good sunny spells, although more cloudy at times in the afternoon. Very warm locally hot inland, but cooler near coasts where onshore breezes develop. Maximum temperature 27 °C.

Tonight:

A dry evening and night in store across all parts, with some long clear spells, and with winds staying light. Minimum temperature 14 °C.

Monday:

Another very warm or hot day across the region with sunny spells, although sunshine increasingly hazy from the west. Maximum temperature 27 °C.