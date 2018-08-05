Leeds Pride 2018: Road closures and parking restrictions on August 5

Have your say

Leeds Pride takes place in Leeds city centre on August 5, and will include a colorful parade and live entertainment.

Here is a list of the road closures and parking restrictions which will be in place for the annual event.

Leeds Pride will take place throughout Leeds city centre

Parade road closures

The Leeds Pride 2018 parade is expected to begin in Millennium Square at 2pm.

There will be more than 110 floats setting off along the route, finishing on Lower Briggate with a huge party and hours of entertainment planned.

The following roads will be closed for the parade between 1.45pm and 4.14pm.

Westgate (eastbound) - Junction with Oxford Place

The Headrow (eastbound) - Junction with Calverley Street

Great George Street- Junction with Calverley Street

St Anne’s Street- Junction with The Light car park

Albion Street- Junction with Merrion Street

Albion Street- Junction with Wormald Row

Park Row- Junction with The Headrow

Upper Basinghall Street- Junction with The Headrow

Albion Street (southern section)- Junction with The Headrow

Vicar Lane- Junction with Lady Lane

Eastgate (westbound)- Junction with Eastgate roundabout

King Edward Street- Junction with Vicar Lane

New Market Street- Junction with Kirkgate

Boar Lane- Junction with Mill Hill

Call Lane- Junction with New Market Street

York Street (western section)- Junction with New Market Street

York Street (western section) - Junction with Duke Street

Duke Street (northbound)- Whole street

Other road closures throughout the city

The following roads will be closed for Leeds Pride from 6am and 12pm on August 5.

Lower Briggate- Whole road closed

Blayds Yard/Heatons Court/Blayds Mews- Whole road closed

Call Lane- Bridge End to Duncan Street

The Calls- High Court to Call Lane, access to Crown St to be stewarded

Bridge End- Dock Street to Call Lane

Meadow Lane- Great Wilson Street entrance to Woodhouse Lane

The following roads will be closed between 9am and 3.30pm on August 5.

Portland Crescent- Whole road

Portland Gate East- Whole road

Cookridge Street- Great George Street to Woodhouse Lane

Parking restrictions

These parking restrictions will all be in place from 6pm August 4 until the end of Leeds Pride on August 5.

Portland Crescent- Whole public parking suspended

Portland Gate East- Whole public parking suspended

Cookridge Street- Whole public parking suspended

Lower Briggate- Whole public parking suspended

Call Lane- Bridge End to Duncan Street both sides

York Place-Whole public parking suspended

Meadow Lane car park- Whole public parking suspended

Meadow Lane taxi rank- Whole public parking suspended



Bus routes

Bus gates are set to be suspended and reversal of one-way traffic flow between 6am and 12pm on August 5.

York Street (westbound)- All traffic permitted through

Dock Street/Kendal Street- One way flow suspended

Great George Street- Dudley Way to Woodhouse Lane- one way flow suspended