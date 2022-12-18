Northern Powergrid has reported an outage across LS25 and LS26, leaving at least 350 homes and businesses without electricity. The outage has hit properties in Kippax, Mickletown, Allerton Bywater, Methley, Swillington, Oulton and Rothwell.

A Northern Powergrid alert said: “We are facing a major power cut in this area. We are working towards restoring it as early as possible. The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve your area. If you need to report an emergency, please call 105.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office has issued as ‘danger to life’ amber alert for ice, warning that there is “a good chance” that power cuts may occur as temperatures plummet below freezing. Icy rain, snow and hail are forecast in Leeds today, and the Met Office warns injuries from slips and falls and danger to life on icy surfaces are possible.

A large power cut has hit parts of Leeds (Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire)