Leeds weather: Full forecast as snow expected and Met Office issues 'danger to life' ice warning
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning in Leeds, warning that ice could be a ‘danger to life’.
The level two alert is in place from 9am to 8pm today (Sunday) as freezing rain and some snow will lead to some disruption. The Met Office warns injuries from slips and falls and danger to life on icy surfaces are possible.
Dangerous driving conditions may occur, leading to road traffic collisions, road closures and longer journey times; while pavements and cycle paths may become impassable. Bus, train and air travel may be affected by delays and cancellations and there is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
There is also a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in place from 7am to 9pm today. While no snow is forecast for Leeds city centre – light snow is forecast for the outskirts of the city, including Morley, Horsforth and Pudsey. Here is the hour-by-hour Weather Channel forecast for each.
Hour-by-hour forecast for Morley
8am – cloudy – -1C
9am – cloudy – -1C
10am – cloudy – -1C
11am – cloudy – -1C
noon – snow shower – -1C
1pm – rain and snow– 0C
2pm – rain/hail – 0C
3pm – light rain – 1C
4pm – light rain – 1C
5pm – light rain – 1C
Hour-by-hour forecast for Horsforth
8am – cloudy – -1C
9am – cloudy – -1C
10am – cloudy – -1C
11am – cloudy – -1C
noon – cloudy – -1C
1pm – snow– -1C
2pm – rain/hail – 0C
3pm – rain/hail – 0C
4pm – rain/hail – 0C
5pm – light rain – 1C
Hour-by-hour forecast for Pudsey
8am – cloudy – -1C
9am – cloudy – -1C
10am – cloudy – -1C
11am – cloudy – -1C
noon – snow shower – -1C
1pm – rain and snow– 0C
2pm – rain/hail – 0C
3pm – light rain – 0C
4pm – light rain – 1C
5pm – light rain – 1C