The blackout is affecting a number of streets in Leeds city centre including Kirkgate, The Calls, Call Lane and New York Street, according to Northern Powergrid.

Properties near Harrogate Road and Scott Hall Road in Moortown are also being impacted by the power cut.

Briggate, in Leeds city centre, pictured half in darkness following a power cut.

Pictures in the city centre show apartment blocks without lights on and people standing on the street.

Northern Powergrid’s website said that around 1,010 properties are being affected by the blackout.

It said it estimated the power could be restored by 7.30pm.