Leeds power cut: Eerie pictures show Briggate half in darkness after 'major’ blackout hits 1,000 properties
A ‘major power cut' has left hundreds of properties in the dark in Leeds.
The blackout is affecting a number of streets in Leeds city centre including Kirkgate, The Calls, Call Lane and New York Street, according to Northern Powergrid.
Properties near Harrogate Road and Scott Hall Road in Moortown are also being impacted by the power cut.
Pictures in the city centre show apartment blocks without lights on and people standing on the street.
Northern Powergrid’s website said that around 1,010 properties are being affected by the blackout.
It said it estimated the power could be restored by 7.30pm.
Power cut hits 1,000 homes across five Leeds postcodes
Power restored to streets in city centre including New York Street
Northern Powergrid update
Northern Powergrid’s live map shows power has now been restored, as there are no active hotspots.
Power back on in city centre
The power supply appears to have been restored for affected properties in the city centre:
Picture shows traffic lights out new New York Street
Bus stop displays out on Vicar Lane
Bus stop displays and digital advertising boards have lost power on one side of Vicar Lan - but the market building opposite is unaffected.
Briggate pictured half in darkness
Traffic lights out around New York Street
Northern Powergrid map shows Leeds city centre properties affected
‘Unnerving’
Vilija Milasiute, bartender at Outlaws Yacht Club, said events this evening were now in doubt due to the power cut.
“We were having a live show tonight from the Jamaican Society in Leeds,” they said.
“It’s a kinship event with loads of live music and spoken word, and unfortunately that isn’t happening now. Hopefully the power comes back and we can progress with the show but it’s been quite unnerving.”
Reports of water outage
Some residents in Leeds city centre have also told the YEP that they have lost water in their apartments.