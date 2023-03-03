Colin Staves, 61, was last seen in Horsforth at around 4.40pm on Friday

Colin Staves, 61, was last seen in Horsforth at around 4.40pm today (Friday). He is described as a white male, five foot eight inches tall, of stocky build. He is bald and has a goatee beard.

Colin was last seen wearing a great hooded jacket, grey trousers and brown trainers. West Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to find him and say they are concerned for his welfare.

