Leeds police launch urgent appeal to find missing 61-year-old man last seen in Horsforth
Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a man who is missing from Leeds.
Colin Staves, 61, was last seen in Horsforth at around 4.40pm today (Friday). He is described as a white male, five foot eight inches tall, of stocky build. He is bald and has a goatee beard.
Colin was last seen wearing a great hooded jacket, grey trousers and brown trainers. West Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to find him and say they are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on Colin’s whereabouts should call police on 101 or via the Live Chat, quoting log number 1309 of March 3.