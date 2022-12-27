Leeds police appeal to find man believed to have significant shoulder injury

Liam McDonagh has not been seen since around 10.30am yesterday. (December 26).

The 25-year-old had been due to get a taxi to hospital but the taxi broke down in the Holbeck area of Leeds and he left on foot.

Enquiries have been made with local hospitals but it is not believed that he has received any medical treatment.

Liam McDonagh. PIC: West Yorkshire Police

He is described as a white man, 5ft 7ins tall, with dark hair. He was wearing a black jacket and jeans.

Extensive enquiries have already been made by the police to locate Liam but at this time there have been no confirmed sightings of him. Police are asking anyone with information about his movements or whereabouts to contact police as a matter of urgency.

Similarly, Liam himself is urged to make contact to confirm that he is safe and well.