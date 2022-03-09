Holbeck in the 1980s: Pubs, cafes shops and Domestic Street in focus

Domestic Street is a common theme throughout the gallery punctuated with images of pubs, cafes and shops, bingo halls which generations of L11ers are sure to remember. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.READ MORE: 19 photo memories of Beeston in the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Holbeck in the 1980s
A tattooist on the corner of Domestic Street offers 'expert tattoo removal' and 'painless ear piercing'. An advertising hoarding for Asda supermarket covers the wall. On the left of the picture is Holbeck Mills Cash and Carry Carpet Warehouse, formerly the United Methodist Chapel. The junctions with Ingram View and Willoughby Terrace are at either side.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Holbeck in the 1980s
Domestic Street towards the railway viaduct. Houses and shops on Willoughby Avenue in the foreground, then Willoughby Grove, Willoughby Place and other Willoughbys, are all boarded up, due to be demolished.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Holbeck in the 1980s
Domestic Street showing the junction with Pleasant Place in the centre. Terraced housing on Pleasant Place can be seen with Capel's Bakers at the end of the row. Next to this is Joe's Cafe.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Holbeck in the 1980s
The railway viaduct which crosses Domestic Street pictured in February 1980. Domestic Road can be seen going off on the right. The proposed site for a new advertising hoarding is marked on the photograph in front of one of the arches.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net