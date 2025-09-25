Here’s what’s happening in Leeds this week.

Each week, public notices are published to inform the public of upcoming changes, such as roadworks, new openings, or developments.

Below is a roundup of some of the public notices and planning applications submitted this week:

A premises licence application for The Victoria & Commercial has been submitted. | Yorkshire Post Newspapers

The Victoria & Commercial, 28 Great George Street - New Premises Licence

An application has been submitted for a premises licence at The Victoria & Commercial, 28 Great George Street, for the sale of alcohol, film screenings, recorded music, and late-night refreshments. The proposed hours are 10:00–00:30 Monday to Wednesday, 10:00–02:30 Thursday to Saturday, and 10:00–00:30 on Sundays.

The classic pub was set to reopen in 2024, when it was taken over by the teams behind Kirkstall Brewery and Whitelock’s Ale House, but it remains closed as of September 2025. Any comments, recommendations, or objections can be sent to [email protected] until October 14, 2025.

Purple Door - York Place - New Premises Licence

It is not just classic pubs applying for licences in Leeds this week. Gentlemen’s club Purple Door on York Place has submitted an application to Leeds City Council for a renewal of a Sex Establishment Licence to continue operating as a strip club.

Any objections to the licence renewal should be made in writing to Entertainment Licensing, Civic Hall. Leeds, LS1 1UR, and also to the applicant: Purple Door Holdings Ltd, 111 Wigton Lane, Alwoodley, Leeds, LS17 8SH.

Nesso, Unit 2, 42 Merrion Street - New Premises Licence

The Invisible Chefs International Limited have applied to Leeds City Council for a premises licence allowing the sale of alcohol, live music, and regulated entertainment until 11pm every day. The new establishment is set to open on Merrion Street in the near future.

Any comments should be submitted to Entertainment Licensing, Leeds City Council, Civic Hall, Leeds, LS1 1UR, by October 13, 2025.

Leeds Area - Multiple Temporary Traffic Orders

Various road traffic orders, such as road closures or diversions, are set to come into effect on the following streets in the near future:

Back Dawlish Avenue, Osmondthorpe

Cavendish Street & St Andrew’s Street

Horsefair, Wetherby

Lisbon Street

The Hollings, Methley

Waterloo Street, Hunslet

Bradford Road, Stanningley

Mabgate

Information about each notice can be found here.

How to have your say

Members of the public can comment on or object to planning applications. You can search for and view full documents for these and other local applications via Public Notice Portal or Leeds City Council’s planning website.

Have we missed an application near you? Got strong views on a local development? Let us know in the comments below or email [email protected].