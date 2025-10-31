A Leeds nursery has been praised for providing an “inspiring” environment where children “thrive” after receiving the highest possible rating from Ofsted.

Partou Acorns Day Nursery and Pre-school, based on Otley Road in Adel, has been rated ‘Outstanding’ in all areas following a recent inspection.

In her report, the inspector described the setting as “stimulating and inspiring,” adding that “children are very happy and thrive in this nursery”.

The nursery, which offers early years care and education to families in Adel and surrounding areas, features bright, spacious playrooms and secure outdoor gardens complete with mud kitchens, slides and a woodland area for exploration.

Staff at Partou Acorns were singled out for praise for giving children “every opportunity to have a voice within the nursery,” including through a pre-school committee that helps choose weekly themes for activities.

Partou Acorns in Adel has been rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted. | Submitted

Emma Lacey, Nursery Manager, said: “I am so proud of the team for achieving a remarkable but fully deserved outcome.

“We value the unique interests and needs of each child in our care, delivering tailored activities that help them to grow into confident young learners.

“Supporting each other is also a key element in our success, together with the strong bonds we have with the families who we share ideas with every day.”

Inspectors also highlighted the team’s “precision” in completing detailed assessments, which help to identify and address gaps in children’s learning.

“Children are highly motivated and show exceptionally positive attitudes to learning,” the report said.

“Where additional support is needed, targeted strategies and support plans are implemented to help children progress.”

Children at the nursery also enjoy “a wide range of purposeful outings in the local community,” including visits to a local donkey sanctuary, shops and cafés, giving them “rich and varied real-life experiences.”

Parents were found to have “extremely positive” relationships with the nursery team, with many telling inspectors how delighted they were with their children’s progress and how quickly they had settled in.

Leaders and managers were described as “passionate and committed to achieving the best outcomes for children,” while staff wellbeing was noted as a “top priority.”

The report continued: “Managers go the extra mile to support staff and ensure they feel valued. They celebrate staff’s achievements with a ‘superstar of the month’ award. This means that children benefit from a motivated and skilled staff team.”

Safeguarding arrangements were also found to be “effective,” supported by an open and positive culture that “puts children’s interests first.”

Samantha Rhodes, Managing Director at Partou, said: “Huge congratulations to Emma and the whole team at Acorns in Adel.

“Their passion, care and dedication are evident throughout the Ofsted report.

“Being rated as ‘Outstanding’ is wonderful recognition for the inspiring environment they’ve created where children feel safe, happy and truly thrive.”