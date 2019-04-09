Leeds' new semi-professional ice hockey team are recruiting players

Fancy playing ice hockey in front of big crowds at the new Planet Ice rink in Leeds?

Recruitment of players for the brand-new franchise's first competitive season has now begun, with the first senior men's match scheduled for September 2019.

The team doesn't have a name yet and will compete in the semi-professional National Ice Hockey League, the second tier of UK competition.

They'll play home matches at the purpose-built arena inside the new Planet Ice attraction, which is currently under construction on a site close to Elland Road. Although the rink - which will be open to the public - was projected to open in early 2019, the date has now been pushed back to the summer.

The 2,000-capacity arena has 1,800 fixed spectator seats, bar and catering facilities.

The franchise owners are currently on the hunt for a coach, who must have a minimum EIHA Level 2 qualification and experience of setting up a team. They're also recruiting three goalkeepers, 12 forwards and seven defence men, all of whom must have played at either elite, EPL, NIHL or EIHA junior level.

They will train twice a week during the season and pre-season sessions will also take place.

To register your interest in playing, email your CV to icehockeyleeds@planet-ice.co.uk.

Junior clubs and community groups are also being invited to train at the facility.

The ice rink project has been plagued by setbacks since construction first began in 2016. A change of ownership saw the original Silver Lines brand become Planet Ice, and in 2017 wooden supports at the building site were damaged in a winter storm, delaying further work. Construction has now resumed, although there has been a further six-month delay in 2019.