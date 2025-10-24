Leeds' New Briggate undergoes £1.3m heritage transformation

A regeneration scheme has tapped into Leeds’ rich architectural and cultural traditions to deliver a much-needed makeover to New Briggate.

Backed by £1.3m worth of funding from Historic England’s High Streets Heritage Action Zones (HAZ) programme, the scheme was launched to help deliver a bright future for the street by creating a better place to shop, socialise, and spend time.

The three-year scheme saw heritage-led improvements to buildings and public spaces carried out, designed to ensure the street offers the best possible setting for the independent businesses that call it home.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor on New Briggate. | Leeds City Council

Commenting on the completion of the scheme, Leeds City Council deputy leader Jonathan Pryor said: “Leeds is a modern, forward-thinking city, but it also has a proud history that we must celebrate and, wherever possible, harness to positive effect.

“I’m delighted, therefore, that the New Briggate High Street Heritage Action Zone scheme has been able to make such significant improvements to one of our oldest streets.

“The results are a shining example of how all that has gone before – in architecture, design, culture and so much more – can shape what we are and do today.”

A key aspect of the scheme involved the fitting of timber sash windows and the reinstatement of traditional frontages on a row of shops and commercial units opposite Leeds Grand Theatre.

The approach to a set of steps leading up to the churchyard at the 17th-century St John’s Church - Leeds' oldest surviving place of worship - has also been upgraded with new Yorkshire stone paving.

The approach to a set of steps leading up to the churchyard at the 17th-century St John’s Church has also been upgraded. | Leeds City Council

Other funding has been used to restore a large section of damaged and cracked terrazzo paving at the upper entrance to the Grand Arcade.

Bryan Davies, conservation architect at Historic England, said: “The success of the New Briggate High Street Heritage Action Zone proves that heritage is not just about the past but can act as a powerful catalyst for future growth.

“Heritage-led regeneration can create impactful and sustainable change on our high streets in a way that improves people's lives, making them a better place to work, live and visit.”

Councillor Pryor added: “The success of the scheme and the support it received from Historic England also highlights, once again, the power of partnership working.

“What has been achieved is really impressive and I look forward to seeing this famous street – and the businesses that call it home – continuing to go from strength to strength in the future.”

New Briggate was created in the mid-19th century to connect Briggate and North Street. | Leeds City Council

Other elements of the scheme include:

The pedestrianisation of the lower end of New Briggate to create a traffic-free space complete with trees, benches and ‘street cafe’ seating.

The delivery of other enhancements to New Briggate’s highway infrastructure, including wider pavements and new cycling facilities;

Public realm improvements – including new surfacing and footways – on nearby Merrion Street;

Opera North’s £18m redevelopment of its buildings on New Briggate and the adjacent Harrison Street.

New Briggate was created in the mid-19th century as a link between Briggate and North Street. Its historic value was underlined in 2017, when it became part of the newly-designated Grand Quarter Conservation Area.