From fiery debates on government policy to thoughtful discussions about the cost of living crisis, nothing’s off the table for social media star Vicki Broadbent.

The 43-year-old influencer – who’s best known for her successful book ‘Mumboss’ – is no stranger to the hot seat.

She’s often asked for her opinion on all things motherhood, having set up a popular blog on the subject in 2010.

But now, the content creator from Alwoodley is opening herself up to an entirely new audience, with frequent appearances on daytime TV programmes to discuss current affairs.

In the last month alone, she’s contributed to both ITV’s Good Morning Britain and Channel 5’s Alexis Conran & Friends.

And whereas previously Vicki would have been invited on to talk about life with kids, she’s enjoying getting a chance to discuss breaking news for a change.

“It’s really nice to be hired as a broadcaster when it’s nothing to do with parenting, because it stretches me even more,” she said.

“I get to read widely about the subjects and properly immerse myself in debates, which is really stimulating. It feels like a new chapter for me, with topics that aren’t just parenting.”

Vicki is expected to continue contributing frequently to debates on Channel 5's Alexis Conran & Friends.

Vicki started her career as a TV director and screenwriter, but later pivoted to blogging after giving birth to her first child at 27.

Her website, HonestMum, is a diary of her experiences with kids Oliver, Alexander and Florence – and it ultimately led to her ‘Mumboss’ book deal, which is a survival guide for motherhood.

Vicki is equally popular on Instagram, where she shares adorable snaps of her family with almost 100,000 followers.

Reflecting on her recent TV appearances, she said: “I love the buzz of being on telly.

“You almost have an alter ego when you’re on camera. Like this is just one version of Vicki. And then when I’m at home with the kids, I don’t really think about that part of my life. It’s become quite a natural process.”

Despite frequent appearances in recent weeks, Vicki has worked in TV throughout her career – and has been a contributor to Good Morning Britain since the breakfast show first aired.

The 43-year-old influencer has been offering opinions on ITV's Good Morning Britain since the breakfast show first aired.

Interestingly, she said that much of her childhood was spent convincing dad George to rent a VHS camera for her to make short films.

It’s no wonder that her fascination with TV came full circle.