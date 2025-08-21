The people of Leeds tell their favourite jokes on camera - watch the results in our video player and let us if you can do better!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amusing video shows six Leeds locals have a go at telling their favourite wise-cracks on camera.

Watch as ordinary people on the street are put on the spot and asked to tell a funny joke - with hilarious results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We went out to search for the funniest jokes Leeds could come up with after Edinburgh Fringe Festival announced the scrapping of their ‘U&Dave’s Funniest Joke Of The Fringe’ award. The TV station behind the gong said it is “resting”.

Leeds locals tell their favourite jokes.

The Funniest Joke of the Fringe Award launched in 2008, and each year a shortlist of 10-15 jokes was drawn up by some of the leading comedy critics and comedians in the UK. The gong was designed to celebrate “the art of joke writing” and making people laugh, with the general public then voting for the eventual winner.

In Leeds, the best joke Charles could come up with was: “Why wasn’t spaghetti allowed in the building? Because it was an im-pasta!” while Patricia mused: “What did the traffic light say to the car? Don’t look, I’m changing!”

Watch all the jokes in our video above - and see if you can do better.

Have you got a video you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your footage will appear on our website.