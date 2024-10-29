Heard the one about watching five "fantastic" comics for a fiver?

No joke, that's the laughable fee for fun-filled Holbeck WMC gag fest.

If it's laughter you're after, head here for November 7 superior stand-up.

Lewis Robinson's Comedy Roadshow rolls into The Holbeck from 7pm.

The "charming and charismatic" host is up-and-coming local comedian, belying his 26 years by having already worked with humorous heavyweights from Freddy Quinn to Kevin Finn, fresh from acclaimed Lee Lard UK tour support.

Award-winning headliner Alun Cochrane is famous funny face from Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Russell Howard’s Good News, Mock The Week, Dave’s One Night Stand, Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Have I Got News For You and 8 Out Of 10 Cats, starring alongside Chris Addison in Sky Living sitcom Trying Again, having also appeared in Coronation Street, Boomers and Howard’s A Gert Lush Christmas festive film.

Chuckle and chortle with Bethany Black, her circuit star rising after being ITV Sorry I Didn't Know panellist as well as enjoying Sarah Millican's Elephant In The Room and Rosie Jones - Box Ticker BBC Radio 4 exposure.

Bolton's fresh-faced Oliver Bowler's "storytelling ability, coupled with sensational delivery" makes for masterful mirth-making material "far beyond his years".

Headliner Alun Cochrane

Guffaw and giggle with Hannah Margaret, whose "brilliant mix of wit and sharp jokes along with amazing crowd work" continued to wow crowds since last year being crowned Hull Comedian of the Year.

"This is set to be one great night of comedy, hopefully the start of regular comedy shows," promise promoters.